San Francisco Bay Area issues new stay-at-home order

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The health officers in six San Francisco Bay Area regions have issued a new stay-at-home order as the number of virus cases surge and hospitals fill. The changes announced Friday will take effect in most of the area at 10 p.m. Sunday and last through Jan. 4. The counties have not yet reached Gov. Gavin Newsom’s threshold requiring such an order when 85% of ICU beds at regional hospitals are full. It comes the same day the state recorded another daily record number of cases, with 22,018, and hospitalizations topped 9,000 for first time. Berkeley Health Officer Lisa Hernandez says “if you have a social bubble, it is now popped.”