Sanford Health suspends merger talks with Intermountain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — More than a week after Sanford Health parted ways with its longtime CEO, the health system announced that it has indefinitely suspended merger talks with Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare. Sanford Health and Intermountain Healthcare made the announcement Friday, saying that with the leadership change, Sanford decided to put merger talks on hold. Former Sanford Health CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft parted ways with the healthcare system last week, after he told employees that he had recovered from COVID-19 and was not wearing a mask around the office. New president and CEO Bill Gassen says with the leadership change, Sanford is focusing priorities internally.