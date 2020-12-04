Sioux City schools report 16 more COVID-19 cases over the last 2 weeks

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Community School District has released its COVID-19 report for the last two weeks.

According to the district, over the last two weeks there have been 16 COVID-19 cases among staff and students.

From Nov. 23 - Nov. 25, there were five positive cases among students and three positive cases among staff. And for Nov. 30 - Dec. 4, there were five more positive cases among students and three more positive cases among staff.

Contact tracing has been done for these latest cases in conjunction with the Siouxland District Health Department. No other additional information has been provided about these individual cases.

During the week of Nov. 30, two classes were closed and moved to virtual learning.

East Middle School: Multi-Grade Classroom

Morningside STEM Elementary: Preschool Classroom

The district website says the following buildings reported positive COVID-19 cases for the weeks of Nov. 23 and Nov. 30.

Bryant Elementary

East High School

East Middle School

Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary

Morningside STEM Elementary

Perry Creek Elementary

Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary

West High School

At this time, officials are not releasing how many positive cases each building reported.