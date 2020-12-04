Siouxland family’s light display draws a crowd

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - The Greathouse family has more than just a great house. Their home is the setting for one of Siouxland's most dazzling Christmas light shows.

And now, for four years, the display has been a family hobby.

"My wife, we have a great time with it. They like to pick out the different songs, or at least talk about the different songs we'll be doing. She's a great sport," said Jay Greathouse.

For Greathouse's neighbors, they want in on it, too.

“My next door neighbor here as asked me to spread out into his yard, so next year I hope to extend over into his house. He's awesome, so we'll see if we can do that," said Greathouse.

If you want to come for yourself, Jay knows the best spots.

“The best viewing is anywhere from a full block to a half block away," said Greathouse.

You can socially distance from your car.

“Right now, everybody needs something to entertain them," said Greathouse.

