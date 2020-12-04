Six vice presidents talk about job once considered invisible

NEW YORK (AP) — The CNN film, “President in Waiting,” talks to six living vice presidents — and four of their former bosses — about a job once considered invisible in American politics. For most of the nation’s history, presidents gave their No. 2 little to do. The documentary explains how veeps are given a much bigger role in modern administrations, tracing the change to Walter Mondale’s relationship with his president, Jimmy Carter. But a veep can just as easily disappear again; the duties are all on a president’s whim. Roth says he didn’t want to make the type of film that would put everyone to sleep.