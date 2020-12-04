South Sioux City schools: Students struggling to engage when learning from home

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - It has been a challenging year for students in Siouxland, and across the country. Having to learn outside of a classroom setting is impacting their learning experience.

South Sioux City Community School District Superintendent Todd Strom says on Thursday, Dec. 3, their administrative team looked at three data points. Including attendance, assignment completion rate, and grades.

Strom said for the most part engagement has been high, but they are seeing students in the middle school level that are learning from home are struggling.

Plus students in both the middle and high school level are having trouble retaining what they are learning compared to when they learn in a normal class setting. Strom said they are working on developing some strategies to help these students.

"We will know more as we do more achievement testing, but right now early results from map testing, from our grades, and from teacher feedback is that learning is occurring and our elementary and our high school levels at a rate that is fairly consistent as it would be in a normal year," said Strom.

Strom added that even though there are those few students that are struggling in some areas, overall the response to the curriculum delivery has been positive.