Temperatures cool for the weekend but a warm up looms

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Friday! Mild weather has been the case for a while now, and it doesn’t look like many changes are up ahead.

Today was another sunny day, with highs around 50.

Tonight will hang onto the clear sky, and the low will drop to the mid 20s.

Our weekend cools down, but it does come with more sunshine.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high hitting the mid 40s. Even though it is a slight cool down, these temperatures still remain above average for this time of the year.

Sunday keeps the sunshine and temperatures remain similar to Saturday. The high will be in the mid 40s once again.

Sunshine continues into Monday, with another high in the mid 40s.

Tuesday has a few more clouds, with a high in the low 50s.

Wednesday takes us further into the 50s, but can we hold on to it? Tune in to News 4 to find out.