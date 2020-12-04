Tokyo Olympics delay costs may reach $2.8 billion

TOKYO (AP) — The cost of the postponement for the Tokyo Olympics could reach at least $2.8 billion in figures released by the Tokyo organizing committee, the Tokyo city government and Japan’s national government. The numbers are in line with estimates that have been made in Japan since the Olympics were postponed eight months ago. They are now set to open on July 23, 2021. About two-thirds of the added costs are being picked up by the two government entities. The other one-third will come from the privately funded organizing committee. Tokyo costs are ballooning and could reinforce skepticism about holding the Olympics in the middle of a pandemic.