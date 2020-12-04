WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on final jobs report for 2020

(NBC News) - Watch live coverage as President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks after the release of the final jobs report for 2020.

Biden's remarks come as America's employers scaled back their hiring last month as the viral pandemic accelerated across the country, adding 245,000 jobs, the fewest since April and the fifth straight monthly slowdown.

At the same time, the unemployment rate to a still-high 6.7%, from 6.9% in October, the Labor Department said.

November's job gain was down from 610,000 in October.

Friday's report of another slowdown in hiring was the latest evidence that the job market and the economy are faltering in the face of a virus that has been shattering daily records for confirmed infections.