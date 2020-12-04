Watch Siouxland basketball highlights on opening night of SportsFource Extra
--GIRLS BASKETBALL
CWC 35 Summerland 31 F
SL St. Mary's 63 Alta-Aurelia 34 F
Wayne 62 Battle Creek 48 F
Tri-County Bloomfield PPD
Boyden-Hull Central Lyon PPD
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 28 Crofton 69 F
Kuemper Catholic 46 Denison-Schleswig 53 F
Niobrara-Verdigre 56 Elgin/Pope John 53 F
Neligh-Oakdale 35 Elkhorn Valley 41 F
GT/RA 21 Emmetsburg 61 F
Stanton 32 Howells-Dodge 64 F
Logan-Magnolia 57 IKM-Manning 43 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 50 Le Mars 29 F
Pocahontas Area 59 Manson-NW-Web 42 F
West Monona 59 MVAO/COU 15 F
Sioux Central 25 Newell-Fonda 76 F
Millard South 63 Norfolk 21 F
Kingsley-Pierson 49 OA-BCIG 37 F
Randolph 45 Osmond 36 F
Wausa 54 Plainview 55 F
Whiting 25 Remsen St. Mary's 87 F
Lawton-Bronson 44 Ridge View 55 F
West Lyon 52 Rock Valley 39 F
CBAL 74 S.C. North 31 F
CBTJ 29 S.C. West 56 F
Sibley-Ocheyedan 51 Sheldon 45 F
George-Little Rock 30 Sioux Center 56 F
Westwood 65 Siouxland Christian 51 F
East Sac County 51 So. Cent. Calhoun 63 F
Akron-Westfield 41 South O'Brien 45 F
Pender 68 Tekamah-Herman 26 F
Gehlen Catholic 58 Trinity Christian 35 F
Cherokee 80 Unity Christian 66 F
Creighton 37 West Holt 36 F
Western Christian 55 West Sioux 37 F
Guardian Angels 68 Wisner-Pilger 25 F
River Valley Woodbury Central PPD
SF Lincoln 45 Yankton 44 F
--BOYS BASKETBALL
O'Neill St. Mary's 64 Riverside 36 F
Wayne 40 Battle Creek 25 F
Tri-County 32 Bloomfield 35 F
Boyden-Hull 49 Central Lyon 45 F
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 70 Crofton 41 F
GT/RA 54 Emmetsburg 68 F
Logan-Magnolia 53 IKM-Manning 37 F
Denison-Schleswig 54 Kuemper Catholic 57 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 48 Le Mars 53 F
Pocahontas Area 69 Manson-NW Web. 40 F
West Monona 48 MVAO/COU 58 F
Sioux Central 46 Newell-Fonda 77 F
Millard South 87 Norfolk 55 F
Kingsley-Pierson 18 OA-BCIG 70 F
Wausa 62 Plainview 64 F/OT
Lawton-Bronson 38 Ridge View 72 F
West Lyon 51 Rock Valley 59 F
Bishop Heelan 38 S.C. East 72 F
CBAL 74 S.C. North 28 F
CBTJ 42 S.C. West 72 F
George-Little Rock 36 Sioux Center 62 F
Westwood 53 Siouxland Christian 66 F
East Sac County 56 So. Central Calhoun 83 F
Akron-Westfield 15 South O'Brien 59 F
Pender 50 Tekamah-Herman 63 F
Cherokee 61 Unity Christian 71 F
Creighton 48 West Holt 42 F
Western Christian 79 West Sioux 27 F
Wynot 53 Winside 11 F
River Valley Woodbury Central PPD
--MEN'S BASKETBALL
South Dakota St 88 Bradley 84 F
Kennesaw St 58 Creighton 93 F
St. Ambrose 53 Northern Iowa 98 F
--WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Oral Roberts 61 Nebraska 90 F
Creighton Xavier PPD