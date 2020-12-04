Wayward wallaroo rescued from river after chase in Illinois

PERU, Ill. (AP) — Police in Peru, Illinois, are no strangers to chases. Unless what they’re after hops away on two legs. Officers in the city about 95 miles southwest of Chicago were joined Wednesday afternoon by firefighters and even residents in a two-hour pursuit of a runaway wallaroo that bounded through yards and along streets and roads. Wallaroos are larger than wallabies and smaller than kangaroos. They’re native to Australia. But this bloke, named Wally, got away from his owner in LaSalle County. Wally eventually got into river before being rescued by anglers and brought to shore.