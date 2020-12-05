A warming trend headed our way

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There was a slight drop in temperature for our weekend, but the high in the mid 40s is still well above average for this time of the year.

The sunshine continued as well, giving us another calm December day.

Tonight a few clouds will roll in, giving a partly cloudy sky.

The low will be in the low 20s. Most of the clouds will be out by the morning, giving us another mostly sunny day around Siouxland.

Temperatures for Sunday look similar to Saturday. Sunday’s high will be in the mid 40s.

Monday starts a warming trend. Monday will be mostly sunny again, with a high around 50.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the mid 50s.

The warm up doesn’t end there, take a look at the full forecast tonight on News 4, to hear just how warm we will get this upcoming week.