AG wants lawsuit against legal pot in South Dakota Dropped

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s top law enforcement officer says a measure legalizing marijuana in the state is legal and a lawsuit challenging it should be tossed out. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s office asked a judge in court filings Thursday to dismiss the lawsuit by Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom and Highway Patrol Superintendent Rick Miller. South Dakota in November became the first state to legalize recreational and medical pot on the same ballot, after supporters of the two measures joined forces and promoted them as a package deal.