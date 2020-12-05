Canyon Bakehouse recalls products due to possible gluten contamination

(CNN) - The gluten-free brand Canyon Bakehouse is recalling certain packages of these products due to the possible presence of gluten. They're Mountain White Bread and Everything Bagels.

According to the FDA they were distributed in 14 states, mainly in the middle of the US. Their products are sold at Fareway, Target, Walmart and Hy-Vee in the Siouxland area

The recall only involves certain UPC and Lot numbers which are listed on the FDA website here.

Gluten can cause adverse health effects in people with celiac disease.