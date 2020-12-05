Cheating Nebraska man’s clothes bleached, puppy missing

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man says his apartment was trashed and his puppy is missing after his girlfriend discovered he cheated on her. The Omaha Journal-World on Saturday reported that the 20-year-old man told Omaha police that he came home to a ransacked apartment Friday after his girlfriend confronted him. Police say clothes were tossed in his bathtub and soaked in bleach, the Christmas tree was knocked over and dirty diapers were dumped on the bed. The man also says his white Siberian husky puppy, PlayStation 4 and two katana swords are gone.