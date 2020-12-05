At least 18 Chinese coal miners killed by lethal gas

BEIJING (AP) — China state TV reports at least 18 miners have died due to high levels of carbon monoxide in the country’s southwest. The report says one miner was found alive and rescuers are looking for five more. The disaster occurred Friday at the Diaoshuidong mine in Chongqing. China’s coal mining industry used to be the world’s deadliest, suffering more than 5,000 fatalities a year. Safety improved dramatically after authorities overhauled the industry starting about 15 years ago.