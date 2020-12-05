David Lander, ‘Squiggy’ on ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ dies at 73

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor David L. Lander, best known for playing Squiggy on the popular ABC comedy “Laverne & Shirley,” has died after a decades-long long battle with multiple sclerosis. His wife says Lander died Friday at the age of 73. He had suffered from the disease for 37 years. Lander had a longtime comedic partnership with Michael McKean, who paid tribute to him with a photo on Twitter. Together they created the characters of Lenny and Squiggy that they would play on “Laverne & Shirley.” The show ran from 1976 to 1983 and starred Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams as bottle-cappers in 1950s Wisconsin.