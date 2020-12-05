Dec. 5: Iowa reports 2,369 new COVID-19 cases, 62 additional deaths

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 2,369 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, this according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 239,693 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 242,062 by 10 a.m. Saturday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 157,028 have recovered, an increase of 4,697 since yesterday.

On Saturday, the state reported 62 additional virus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 2,665.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (157,028) and the number of deaths (2,665) from the total number of confirmed cases (242,062) shows there are currently 82,369 active COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

Health department data shows 4,421 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,243,591 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate has declined slightly to 16.5%, down from 16.6% reported yesterday. Every Iowa county in Siouxland has a positivity rate of over 15%, except for Palo Alto County which has a rate of 13%.

According to the health department's latest report, 960 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 1,000. Out of those hospitalizations, 204 are in the ICU with 117 on ventilators. State data shows 72% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 137 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,275 positive cases have been reported at Iowa long-term care facilities, and 2,316 have recovered. So far, 1,114 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 89 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county total to 10,861.

To date, 8,453 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported two additional virus-related deaths, bringing Woodbury County's death toll to 141. Officials say these latest deaths involved one adult female and one adult male between 61 and 80.

A total of 88 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 51 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 34 new cases were reported for a total of 3,207 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,525 have recovered.

The county has reported 14 total virus-related deaths so far.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,282 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of 25 since yesterday. Of those cases, 736 have recovered.

Clay County has reported two additional deaths, bringing its death total to six.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 15 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,476. Of those cases, 947 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing its death toll to 12.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 2,892 cases on Friday, and that number rose to 2,943 by Saturday morning. Of those cases, 2,105 have recovered.

The county has reported one new virus-related death, bringing its total to 45.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 30 additional cases bringing its total to 3,875. Of those cases, 2,917 have recovered.

The county has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 29.