Dec. 5: South Dakota reports 906 additional COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 906 more cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the state's total to 85,304.

According to Saturday's report, 759 of the new cases are confirmed and 147 are probable.

State health officials say there are 16,202 active cases in the state, an increase of 277 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported 27 new virus-related deaths, bringing its death toll to 1,091.

State data reported 602 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 68,011.

Currently, 512 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 516. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 4,793 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had seven new cases, bringing its total to 1,398. Of those cases, 1,257 have recovered.

Bon Homme has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 20.

Clay County

Clay County has reported nine new cases, bringing its total to 1,422. State health officials say 1,171 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 11.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 5,653 to 5,715. Officials say 4,674 of those cases have recovered.

Lincoln County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 55.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen five new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,300. So far, 1,059 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 25.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 23 new cases, bringing the total to 2,026. Officials say 1,395 of those cases have recovered.

Three new virus-related deaths were reported in Yankton County. This latest death brings the county's death toll up to 15.