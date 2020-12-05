First subsurface asteroid samples to return to Earth

(CNN) - Japan is set to bring pieces of an asteroid back to Earth.

The Hayabusa2 spacecraft will deliver the first sample collected from material beneath the surface of an asteroid.

Hayabusa2 launched on Dec. 3, 2014 and arrived at the asteroid Ryugu in 2018. Ryugu is linked to the process that made out planet habitable.

The spacecraft collected one sample from the asteroid's surface last year. Researchers believe it could answer many questions about the early solar system and the origin of life on Earth.

The spacecraft will drop the capsule containing the samples in southern Australia on Saturday.

Hayabusa2 isn't returning to Earth after the sample is delivered. The spacecraft will travel to another asteroid reaching it in 2031.