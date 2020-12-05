Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 79, Holdrege 47
Arcadia-Loup City 65, Pleasanton 25
Archbishop Bergan 70, Omaha Christian Academy 30
Bayard 55, Crawford 31
Beatrice 73, Nebraska City 53
Bertrand 61, Axtell 41
Bloomfield 35, Tri County Northeast 32
Brady 64, Garden County 49
Broken Bow 59, North Platte St. Patrick’s 28
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 57, Hampton 17
Cambridge 50, Wauneta-Palisade 24
Central City 56, Gibbon 46
Central Valley 55, Stuart 52
Chase County 61, McCook 44
Creighton 37, West Holt 36
Cross County 49, Shelby/Rising City 39
Deshler 52, Silver Lake 38
Diller-Odell 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 38
Doniphan-Trumbull 56, Blue Hill 35
Dorchester 54, Meridian 32
Douglas County West 70, Schuyler 28
Elkhorn 55, Bennington 30
Elm Creek 70, Southern Valley 43
Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Sterling 31
Frankfort, Kan. 50, Pawnee City 30
Freeman 57, Fairbury 36
Giltner 32, High Plains Community 21
Gordon/Rushville 47, Hemingford 44
Grand Island Central Catholic 61, Omaha Gross Catholic 20
Hastings 59, Crete 48
Hay Springs 67, Cody-Kilgore 28
Heartland 68, Wilber-Clatonia 48
Hershey 43, Gothenburg 27
Howells/Dodge 71, Stanton 28
Humphrey St. Francis 69, Palmer 29
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 61, Clarkson/Leigh 22
Hyannis 71, Creek Valley 57
Johnson County Central 42, Mead 41
Kearney Catholic 67, Sutton 47
Kenesaw 67, Alma 44
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 70, Crofton 41
Lawrence-Nelson 59, Red Cloud 38
Leyton 51, Kimball 13
Loomis 72, Overton 15
Maxwell 45, Sandhills/Thedford 39
Medicine Valley 51, Paxton 41
Milford 63, Fillmore Central 44
Mullen 44, Anselmo-Merna 30
Nebraska Christian 50, St. Edward 33
Nebraska City Lourdes 50, Elmwood-Murdock 30
Neligh-Oakdale 52, Elkhorn Valley 38
Niobrara/Verdigre 54, Elgin Public/Pope John 51
Ogallala 66, Lexington 55
Omaha Westside 64, Columbus 51
Ord 59, Ainsworth 45
Osceola 55, Exeter/Milligan 54
Osmond 68, Randolph 28
Perkins County 68, Potter-Dix 48
Plainview 64, Wausa 62, OT
Sandhills Valley 54, Franklin 39
South Loup 50, Twin Loup 21
Southern 74, Palmyra 49
St. Mary’s 64, Riverside 36
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 72, Wilcox-Hildreth 32
Syracuse 52, Falls City 29
Tekamah-Herman 63, Pender 50
Wahoo 59, Aurora 36
Wallace 53, Maywood-Hayes Center 42
Wayne 40, Battle Creek 25
Winnebago 64, Walthill 61
Wisner-Pilger 65, Guardian Angels 39
Wynot 53, Winside 11
Western Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Chadron 47, Sidney 40
Semifinal=
Alliance 42, Gering 37
Scottsbluff 59, Mitchell 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Norris vs. Plattsmouth, ppd. to Feb 6th.
Summerland vs. CWC, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 39, Holdrege 30
Ainsworth 45, Ord 42
Alma 41, Kenesaw 29
Bayard 48, Crawford 37
Beatrice 54, Nebraska City 21
Bennington 54, Elkhorn 42
Bertrand 34, Axtell 29
Blue Hill 44, Doniphan-Trumbull 34
Broken Bow 59, North Platte St. Patrick’s 28
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 55, Hampton 32
CWC 35, Summerland 31
Cambridge 47, Wauneta-Palisade 43
Central City 36, Gibbon 19
Chase County 52, McCook 48
Clarkson/Leigh 51, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42
Cody-Kilgore 60, Hay Springs 40
Conestoga 46, Omaha Christian Academy 30
Creighton 37, West Holt 36
Crete 52, Hastings 29
Crofton 69, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 28
Cross County 46, Shelby/Rising City 8
Diller-Odell 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42
Dorchester 42, Meridian 27
Douglas County West 63, Schuyler 12
Elkhorn South 66, Grand Island 15
Elkhorn Valley 41, Neligh-Oakdale 35
Elm Creek 46, Southern Valley 16
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 50, Osceola 35
Exeter/Milligan 50, Osceola 35
Fairbury 33, Freeman 13
Falls City Sacred Heart 70, Sterling 47
Frankfort, Kan. 54, Pawnee City 16
Franklin 38, Sandhills Valley 22
Garden County 37, Brady 12
Gordon/Rushville 63, Hemingford 35
Gothenburg 45, Hershey 26
Grand Island Central Catholic 45, Omaha Gross Catholic 35
Guardian Angels 68, Wisner-Pilger 25
Hi-Line 33, Ansley-Litchfield 31
High Plains Community 47, Giltner 18
Howells/Dodge 64, Stanton 32
Humphrey St. Francis 87, Palmer 22
Hyannis 48, Creek Valley 30
Kimball 59, Leyton 34
Lawrence-Nelson 38, Red Cloud 32
Lexington 57, Ogallala 51
Maywood-Hayes Center 40, Wallace 26
Mead 52, Johnson County Central 28
Medicine Valley 54, Paxton 24
Milford 53, Fillmore Central 48
Millard South 63, Norfolk 21
Mullen 43, Anselmo-Merna 33
Nebraska Christian 51, St. Edward 10
Niobrara/Verdigre 56, Elgin Public/Pope John 53
North Central 60, Burwell 28
Omaha Roncalli 55, Omaha Concordia 39
Omaha Westside 44, Columbus 29
Overton 43, Loomis 32
Pender 68, Tekamah-Herman 26
Perkins County 68, Potter-Dix 48
Plainview 55, Wausa 54
Pleasanton 64, Arcadia-Loup City 34
Randolph 45, Osmond 36
Sandhills/Thedford 41, Maxwell 34
Silver Lake 44, Deshler 38
South Loup 59, Twin Loup 17
Southern 50, Palmyra 22
Stuart 42, Central Valley 40
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47, Wilcox-Hildreth 34
Sutton 49, Kearney Catholic 40
Syracuse 57, Falls City 25
Wahoo 53, Aurora 36
Wayne 62, Battle Creek 48
Wilber-Clatonia 48, Heartland 28
Winnebago 74, Walthill 17
Western Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Gering 67, Alliance 21
Semifinal=
Chadron 44, Sidney 30
Scottsbluff 58, Mitchell 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bloomfield vs. Tri County Northeast, ppd.
Norris vs. Plattsmouth, ppd. to Feb 6th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/