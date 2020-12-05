Intruders crash Paris protest of law on use of police images

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of people around France have protested a proposed bill that could make it more difficult for witnesses to film police officers. Tensions quickly rose at the Paris march on Saturday as intruders set fire to several cars, broke windows and tossed objects at police. The protest-crashers formed a barricade on the march route in eastern Paris. French police have come under fire for alleged racism and gratuitous violence within their ranks, and Paris officers were hard-pressed to stop the individuals seeding chaos at the march. President Emmanuel Macron triggered anger among police unions during a Friday interview in which he said that officers with violent behavior and “racist attitudes” must be tracked and sanctioned.