Local health officials say new infusion therapy has helped over 30 COVID-19 patients in two weeks

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A new antibody treatment for COVID-19 has proven effective after local Doctors began supplying it to positive patients.

Bamlanivimab, or "bam" is a form of infusion therapy that can help people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials with MercyOne say bam has the potential to lessen harsh symptoms that come with the virus.

They say its man-made anti-bodies that can help people recover quicker, which can keep more people out of the hospital, recover cases faster, and thus helping out overwhelmed medical staff in the long run.

Of those who have been treated with bam, officials say several of those patients consider the infusion a life-saver.

However, not every positive case is eligible to receive bam.

"They qualified them as high risk patients, so people that are more likely to be hospitalized with the virus. If you're greater than or equal to 65 years old, if you have diabetes, if you have chronic kidney disease, if you're on drugs that suppress your immune system," said Director of Pharmacy Del Mandl.

Health officials say there are many other factors that can qualify a person for bam and the best way to find out if you qualify for bam, is to ask your regular physician.