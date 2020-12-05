Musketeers lose heartbreaker in Omaha on last-second goal

OMAHA, Nebraska (KTIV) -- Omaha's Ryan Lautenbach scored a short-handed goal with one second left to the give the Lancers a 3-2 win over the Sioux City Musketeers on Saturday night. It was the Muskies first game in three weeks, after USHL games were postponed because of COVID issues within the league.

Sioux City (1-3) took the lead on a first period goal from Tabor Heaslip. Omaha (5-2) scored twice in the second period to take a 2-1 lead. Sioux City tied the game at 2-2 midway through the third on a goal from Ben Steeves.

Sioux City's game on Sunday, scheduled against Tri-City, has been postponed. The Musketeers next home game will be Friday, December 18 against Tri-City.