Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blair 52, Ralston 46
Boys Town 80, Oakland-Craig 59
Centura 60, Wood River 46
Elkhorn Mount Michael 63, Plattsmouth 20
Elkhorn South 43, Grand Island 39
Fort Calhoun 67, Syracuse 34
Kearney Catholic 73, Holdrege 42
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 62, Twin River 30
Lutheran High Northeast 62, Guardian Angels 51
Maxwell 58, Creek Valley 29
McCook 53, Valentine 28
Millard North 73, Omaha Westside 42
Millard West 77, North Platte 51
North Bend Central 69, Seward 55
Omaha Central 54, Gretna 45
Omaha Creighton Prep 62, Papillion-LaVista 40
Omaha North 70, Omaha Burke 50
Stanton 67, Tekamah-Herman 62
Thayer Central 76, Sterling 61
Western Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Alliance 49, Scottsbluff 36
Fifth Place=
Sidney 58, Gering 49
Third Place=
Chadron 79, Mitchell 72
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Republic County, Kan. vs. Superior, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aquinas 48, Shelby/Rising City 11
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 74, Homer 15
Blair 78, Ralston 21
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 54, East Butler 27
Clarkson/Leigh 58, Madison 17
Columbus Lakeview 53, Boone Central 25
Fremont 77, North Platte 55
Garden County 54, Potter-Dix 13
Grand Island Central Catholic 46, Norfolk Catholic 31
Gretna 52, Omaha Burke 50
Guardian Angels 75, Lutheran High Northeast 40
Hastings St. Cecilia 45, Bishop Neumann 33
Hemingford 58, Hyannis 15
Humphrey St. Francis 77, Heartland Lutheran 27
Kearney Catholic 45, Holdrege 36
Lawrence-Nelson 51, Tri County 25
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 52, Twin River 32
Louisville 62, Platteview 32
Maxwell 41, Creek Valley 17
Maywood-Hayes Center 53, Southwest 36
McCook 53, Valentine 28
McCool Junction 53, Hampton 43
Meridian 58, Nebraska Lutheran 13
Millard North 44, Omaha Westside 20
Millard West 52, Grand Island Northwest 43
North Bend Central 59, Seward 28
Omaha Benson 71, Omaha South 30
Omaha Duchesne Academy 30, Yutan 28
Omaha North 51, Omaha Bryan 13
Ord 23, Central City 2
Papillion-LaVista 63, Grand Island 33
Sioux County 54, Cody-Kilgore 46
South Loup 39, Amherst 29
Stanton 56, Tekamah-Herman 35
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 41, Loomis 40
Syracuse 44, Fort Calhoun 16
Weeping Water 63, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42
West Point-Beemer 62, Omaha Roncalli 48
Wood River 69, Centura 44
Western Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Scottsbluff 41, Chadron 40
Fifth Place=
Sidney 54, Alliance 2
Third Place=
Gering 45, Mitchell 32
