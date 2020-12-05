Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

New
6:11 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blair 52, Ralston 46

Boys Town 80, Oakland-Craig 59

Centura 60, Wood River 46

Elkhorn Mount Michael 63, Plattsmouth 20

Elkhorn South 43, Grand Island 39

Fort Calhoun 67, Syracuse 34

Kearney Catholic 73, Holdrege 42

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 62, Twin River 30

Lutheran High Northeast 62, Guardian Angels 51

Maxwell 58, Creek Valley 29

McCook 53, Valentine 28

Millard North 73, Omaha Westside 42

Millard West 77, North Platte 51

North Bend Central 69, Seward 55

Omaha Central 54, Gretna 45

Omaha Creighton Prep 62, Papillion-LaVista 40

Omaha North 70, Omaha Burke 50

Stanton 67, Tekamah-Herman 62

Thayer Central 76, Sterling 61

Western Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Alliance 49, Scottsbluff 36

Fifth Place=

Sidney 58, Gering 49

Third Place=

Chadron 79, Mitchell 72

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Republic County, Kan. vs. Superior, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aquinas 48, Shelby/Rising City 11

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 74, Homer 15

Blair 78, Ralston 21

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 54, East Butler 27

Clarkson/Leigh 58, Madison 17

Columbus Lakeview 53, Boone Central 25

Columbus Lakeview 53, Boone Central/Newman Grove 25

Fremont 77, North Platte 55

Garden County 54, Potter-Dix 13

Grand Island Central Catholic 46, Norfolk Catholic 31

Gretna 52, Omaha Burke 50

Guardian Angels 75, Lutheran High Northeast 40

Hastings St. Cecilia 45, Bishop Neumann 33

Hemingford 58, Hyannis 15

Humphrey St. Francis 77, Heartland Lutheran 27

Kearney Catholic 45, Holdrege 36

Lawrence-Nelson 51, Tri County 25

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 52, Twin River 32

Louisville 62, Platteview 32

Maxwell 41, Creek Valley 17

Maywood-Hayes Center 53, Southwest 36

McCook 53, Valentine 28

McCool Junction 53, Hampton 43

Meridian 58, Nebraska Lutheran 13

Millard North 44, Omaha Westside 20

Millard West 52, Grand Island Northwest 43

North Bend Central 59, Seward 28

Omaha Benson 71, Omaha South 30

Omaha Duchesne Academy 30, Yutan 28

Omaha North 51, Omaha Bryan 13

Ord 23, Central City 2

Papillion-LaVista 63, Grand Island 33

Sioux County 54, Cody-Kilgore 46

South Loup 39, Amherst 29

Stanton 56, Tekamah-Herman 35

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 41, Loomis 40

Syracuse 44, Fort Calhoun 16

Weeping Water 63, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42

West Point-Beemer 62, Omaha Roncalli 48

Wood River 69, Centura 44

Western Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Scottsbluff 41, Chadron 40

Fifth Place=

Sidney 54, Alliance 2

Third Place=

Gering 45, Mitchell 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content