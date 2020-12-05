Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

2:40 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cedar Rapids, Washington vs. Marion, ppd.

Crestwood, Cresco vs. Cedar Falls, ccd.

Davenport, West vs. Burlington, ppd.

Linn-Mar, Marion vs. Bettendorf, ccd.

Muscatine vs. Iowa City High, ppd.

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge vs. Webster City, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cedar Rapids, Washington vs. Marion, ppd.

Muscatine vs. Linn-Mar, Marion, ccd.

Pleasant Valley vs. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy, ppd.

West Lyon, Inwood vs. Storm Lake, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

