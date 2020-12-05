Talks between protesting farmers and Indian gov’t fail again

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian government and protesting farmers have been unable to break the deadlock in talks, with the farmers saying they will intensify their demonstrations against new agriculture laws. The farmer leaders on Saturday rejected the government’s offer to amend some contentious provisions of the new farm laws and stuck to the demand for total repeal. The two sides will meet for further discussions on Wednesday. Farmers have been protesting the laws for nearly two months but the situation escalated last week when tens of thousands of them marched to the Indian capital and clashed with police. Since then they have blocked key highways on the outskirts of New Delhi, unwilling to leave until the government rolls back what they call the “black laws.”