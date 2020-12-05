UK and EU leaders to hold crunch talks on post-Brexit ties

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union’s top official are set to discuss the state of play of post-Brexit trade discussions after negotiators paused talks in light of their inability to bridge an array of differences. With the discussions stuck over the same issues for months, Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU’s executive European Commission, will see if there is a route to a deal before a year-end deadline. Without an agreement in place, tariffs will end up being imposed on traded goods at the start of 2021.