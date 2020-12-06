Dec. 6: Iowa reports 1,869 new COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 1,869 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, this according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 242,062 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 243,931 by 10 a.m. Sunday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 158,994 have recovered, an increase of 1,966 since yesterday.

On Sunday, the state reported 17 additional virus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 2,682.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (158,994) and the number of deaths (2,682) from the total number of confirmed cases (243,931) shows there are currently 82,255 active COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

Health department data shows 5,408 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,248,999 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate remains steady at 16.5%, which is the same as reported yesterday. Every Iowa county in Siouxland has a positivity rate of over 15%, except for Palo Alto County with 9%, Monona County with a rate of 10%, and Sac and O'Brien counties which have a rate of 14%.

According to the health department's latest report, 918 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 960 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 195 are in the ICU with 122 on ventilators. State data shows 72% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 137 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,282 positive cases have been reported at Iowa long-term care facilities and 2,305 have recovered. So far, 1,118 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 97 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county total to 10,958.

To date, 8,509 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping Woodbury County's death toll to 141.

A total of 85 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 47 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, seven new cases were reported for a total of 3,214 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,531 have recovered.

The county has reported 14 total virus-related deaths so far.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,294 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of 12 since yesterday. Of those cases, 748 have recovered.

Clay County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death total to six.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County four new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,480. Of those cases, 950 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 12.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 2,943 cases on Friday, and that number rose to 2,970 by Sunday morning. Of those cases, 2,117 have recovered.

The county has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 45.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported eight additional cases bringing its total to 3,883. Of those cases, 2,933 have recovered.

The county has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 29.