Dec. 6: South Dakota reports 687 new COVID-19 cases, 438 recoveries

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 687 more cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing the state's total to 85,991.

According to Sunday's report, 622 of the new cases are confirmed and 65 are probable.

State health officials say there are 16,432 active cases in the state, an increase of 220 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported 19 new virus-related deaths, bringing its death toll to 1,110.

State data reported 438 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 68,449.

Currently, 497 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 512. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 4,835 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had three new cases, bringing its total to 1,401. Of those cases, 1,260 have recovered.

Bon Homme has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 20.

Clay County

Clay County has reported seven new cases, bringing its total to 1,429. State health officials say 1,176 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 11.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 5,715 to 5,760. Officials say 4,697 of those cases have recovered.

Lincoln County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 55.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen 15 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,315. So far, 1,068 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 25.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 27 new cases, bringing the total to 2,053. Officials say 1,405 of those cases have recovered.

Three new virus-related deaths were reported in Yankton County. This latest death brings the county's death toll up to 15.