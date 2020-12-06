Inauguration planners rethink how to party in age of virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — Public health guidance to avoid big parties in the age of coronavirus is about to collide with what’s typically one of America’s biggest celebrations of all — the swearing-in of a new president. With lots of details to be worked out, this year’s event honoring President-elect Joe Biden is sure to be more subdued than prior inaugural days. A giant parade down Pennsylvania Avenue isn’t likely. Fancy balls may morph into virtual events. The traditional luncheon where lawmakers offer best wishes to the new president might not include food this year. As for the swearing-in itself, the inaugural platform on the Capitol’s West Front is going up just like always, but it probably won’t be as crowded.