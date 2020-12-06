Iowa State to face Oklahoma in Big 12 Championship game

AMES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa State football fans have suffered through a lot of coaching failures. From Donnie Duncan, to Jim Criner, to Gene Chizik, not many have had much success in Ames. Now, head coach Matt Campbell has taken the Cyclones somewhere they've never been before.

Iowa State's 42-6 win over West Virginia on Saturday clinched the Big 12 regular season title for the first time. The Cyclones finished 8-1 in the conference and 8-2 overall. Two-loss Oklahoma finished in second place and will play ISU in the Big 12 title game.

The Cyclones still have goals to achieve.

"We didn't set out to be regular season champs or to be 8-1 or 8-2," said tight end Charlie Kolar. "We set out to win every game we play and the job's not finished. It was great, it's a great win. We're happy, blessed to send the seniors off the way we did but we still have games left to play."

"Our goal's not just to get there," said junior linebacker Mike Rose. "We've got to take these next two weeks very seriously and do everything we can in our power to be our best when that day comes."

The Big 12 title game is December 19 at the Dallas Cowboys stadium in Arlington, Texas, with an 11:00 AM kickoff.

Iowa State's five straight conference wins -- and eight overall conference wins -- are school records. Oklahoma has been in every conference title game and have won the last three years. The Cyclones beat the Sooners, 37-30, back in October.

Iowa State will have two weeks to get ready, while the Sooners have to play at West Virginia on Saturday.