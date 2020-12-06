Last-ditch post-Brexit trade talks to resume between EU, UK

BRUSSELS (AP) — British negotiators have arrived in Brussels for what is potentially the final attempt to reach a deal with the European Union over future trade ties, even though “significant differences remain” on three essential points. With less than four weeks remaining before the Jan. 1 cutoff day, the negotiators might have less than 48 hours to clinch a breakthrough. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will assess late Monday if there is any point in continuing. Britain’s main negotiator, David Frost, said Sunday that “we are going to see what happens,” amid an ever gloomier outlook a breakthrough could be achieved on all outstanding points.