Mental health officials say pets provide multiple benefits amid a pandemic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- So many hallmarks have come about in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

And as we get closer to the end of this monumental year, mental health officials are looking at one key factor many people have turned to in order to maintain some normalcy.

Leaders with Heartland Counseling Services say many have turned to house pets to fill the absence of interaction and companionship that's been brought about from the pandemic.

They say the responsibility of owning an animal also allows people to focus their attention on the pet, rather than the stress and anxiety that accompanies isolation.

Another benefit to owning a pet, especially during a pandemic, has to do with what officials call sensory-based therapy.

"Just the simple touch of having that animal, feel comforted by that animal, and just being able to pet gives us that sensory feeling of calmness that feeling and just a safety net. A lot of individuals connect well with that," said Mental Health Therapist Abigail Frank.

Mental health experts say pet connections can benefit anyone of any age in and out of a pandemic.