Nebraska virus hospitalizations drop below 800 but stay high

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped below 800 for the first time in nearly a month, but it’s not clear if the positive trend will continue in the wake of Thanksgiving gatherings. The state said the number of virus hospitalizations fell to 755 Saturday from the previous day’s 819. That’s the first time since Nov. 8 that the total was below 800. But the state’s chief medical officer, Gary Anthone, said hospitalizations still remain high and continue to put stress on the state’s hospitals. Anthone said it won’t be clear for some time how Thanksgiving gatherings and travel will affect the virus trends.