Outdoor family fun: Siouxland Christmas tree farm sees increase in guests

NEAR HAWARDEN, Iowa (KTIV) -- Sunday was the last day for Siouxlanders to handpick the perfect Christmas tree from T&S Christmas tree farm near Hawarden, Iowa.

But there are still a few more weeks until Christmas arrives.

"People are just searching out new adventures to do with their family," said Robin Miller, Owner.

While they're normally open until around the middle of December, Owners with T&S Christmas Tree farm say this year they're closing fields early.

Robin Miller, an owner of the farm, says she never thought they'd be closing early, but the demand for real Christmas trees is growing faster than the trees themselves.

The trees can take upwards of seven to eight years to reach their full Christmas tree potential.

"That's really what we sell here along with the trees. But it's the experience and the tradition. And in order to save my stock for the next year, I really have to put a limit on how many people can cut a tree down," said Miller.

And while many holiday traditions have had to been canceled because of the pandemic, Miller said folks are just wanting to come out to spend time with family while still being safe.

"I think COVID has really pushed people to do family time. You know, we're all used to being together more often. And so, this Christmas season, I've heard a lot of people say to make it feel more normal, this is really a big part of their plan. Because it gives them some normalcy in this crazy COVID year," said Miller.

While they've seen many new customers this year, Miller said new or returning, guests are always happy to visit the farm and take home much more than just a Christmas tree.

"It's like the best job ever because people come here because they want to. It's not like going to the shopping mall or wherever else you have to go. This is a place we choose to go to do something out of the norm. Something traditional. Something for the holidays with your family," said Miller.

Miller adds the nice weather Siouxland has been having also contributes to the increase in people coming out to the farm.

For more information about the farm you can click here.