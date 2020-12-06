South Dakota reports 19 new deaths due to the coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials on Sunday reported 19 new deaths due to complications from COVID-19, lifting the total number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic to 1,110. The COVID Tracking Project reports that the state’s death count is the 38th highest in the country overall and the ninth highest per capita at about 124 deaths per 100,000 people. The state has reported 164 deaths in December. The deaths included six people in Pennington County, in southwestern South Dakota. There were two each in Aurora, Brookings, Davison and Hamlin counties.