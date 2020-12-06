South Dakota St women topple No. 18 Gonzaga in OT

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Myah Selland scored 11 of her 18 points beginning in the final 20 seconds of regulation and assisted on Lindsey Theuninck’s 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left in overtime that lifted South Dakota State to a 75-72 win over No. 18 Gonzaga. Selland had a 3-pointer that was good for a 72-70 lead with 28 seconds left before setting up the winner. Selland drove from the left side into the lane before kicking the ball out to to Theuninck in the right corner. Jill Townsend, who led Gonzaga with a career-high 29 points, came up short on a half-court heave at the buzzer.