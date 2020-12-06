Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for coronavirus.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

The president confirmed in a Sunday afternoon tweet that the former New York mayor had test positive for the virus.

Giuliani has traveled extensively to battleground states in recent weeks.

Trump wished Giuliani a speedy recovery, tweeting: “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”

Giuliani made an appearance earlier on Sunday on Fox News to speak about his legal challenges in several states on behalf of Trump.