Skip to Content

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID

New
3:09 pm CoronavirusTop Stories
MGN_1280x720_01119P00-QZKTZ

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani  has tested positive for coronavirus.

The president confirmed in a Sunday afternoon tweet that the former New York mayor had test positive for the virus.

Giuliani has traveled extensively to battleground states in recent weeks.

Trump wished Giuliani a speedy recovery, tweeting: “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”

Giuliani made an appearance earlier on Sunday on Fox News to speak about his legal challenges in several states on behalf of Trump.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content