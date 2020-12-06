Warmer weather and snow chances this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been a mild weekend weather-wise.

Sunshine came out and temperatures made it into the mid 40s.

Things look to stay calm as we start the workweek, and we have a warm up in store.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low in the mid 20s.

Monday will be sunny again, with a high reaching around 50 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the mid 50s.

Wednesday will peak the warm up, with a high in the low 60s. Wednesday also will be another mostly sunny day.

Thursday will have a few more clouds, and the temperatures drop into the low 50s. After Thursday, rain and snow chances return.

