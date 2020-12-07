Skip to Content

A very warm start to the week with sunny skies Monday

Once some early patchy fog dissipates, temperatures will warm up quickly today with sunshine overhead.

We will see highs near 50 degrees with a northwest breeze at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Tonight we stay clear with the possibility of patchy fog developing again.

Lows will be in the low 20s.

In spite of a little more cloud cover, Tuesday will again see us up into the 50s for highs.

The warmest day will be Wednesday with a shot at 60 degrees and sunshine.

But precipitation returns to the area for the end of the week with a chance for a rain and snow mixture moving in on Friday.

