As virus spreads, Kansas hospital runs out of staff

A rural hospital in Kansas illustrates the depths of the COVID-19 crisis in small towns. It has been running out of healthy staff to care for the sick. The radiology technician had been sleeping in an RV in the parking lot because his co-workers are out sick with COVID-19 and no one else is available to take X-rays. A doctor and physician assistant tested positive on the same day, briefly leaving the hospital in November without anyone who could write prescriptions or oversee patient care. The virus is sidelining nurses, doctors and medical staff nationwide, but the problem is particularly dire in rural communities like La Crosse because they don’t have much of a bullpen – or many places to send patients with regional hospitals full.