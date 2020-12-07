Asian shares mixed on report of more US sanctions on China

Shares are mostly lower in Asia following a report that the U.S. is preparing to slap sanctions on a dozen more Chinese officials, ratcheting up tensions with Beijing. That news coincided with data showing China logged a record high $75 billion trade surplus in November. Benchmarks dropped Monday in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai but rose in Sydney. Stocks hit record highs on Wall Street on Friday as traders took a discouraging jobs report as a sign that Congress may finally move on delivering more aid for the pandemic-stricken economy. Investors are banking on hopes that roll outs of coronavirus vaccines will put the global economy on the path toward normalcy sometime next year.