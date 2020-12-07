Austrian shops open after 3 weeks as lockdown loosened

VIENNA (AP) — Austrians have lined up to enter stores as the country relaxed its lockdown, allowing nonessential shops to reopen after three weeks. But many restrictions remain in place, and the country’s leader on Monday advised people against all rushing to the shops at once. Tough lockdown measures took effect Nov. 17. The government decided last week that enough progress had been made in cutting coronavirus infections to relax some restrictions. Schools were reopened, except for older students, as were museums, libraries and some other businesses. But restaurants remain closed for all but takeout and deliveries, as do bars, and hotels remain closed except to business travelers.