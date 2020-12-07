‘B.A.P.S.’ star Natalie Desselle Reid dies at 53

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Natalie Desselle Reid, who starred alongside Halle Berry in the 1997 film “B.A.P.S.” and on the sitcom “Eve,” has died. She was 53. Reid’s death on Monday was confirmed by Je’Caryous Johnson, the CEO of Je’Caryous Entertainment, which was planning a stage adaption of “B.A.P.S.” The cause of death has not been officially released. In the film “B.A.P.S,” Reid and Berry played the roles of two waitresses at a Georgia food diner who decided to fly to Los Angeles for a music video audition. But the tandem ends up living a luxury lifestyle as “Black American Princesses” while caring for an elderly Beverly Hills millionaire.