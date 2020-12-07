Skip to Content

Baltimore’s new mayor set to be sworn in at low-key event

National news from the Associated Press

Baltimore’s newly elected mayor is set to be sworn in, ushering in a new generation of leadership trying to move the city beyond what many say has been decades of stagnation and backsliding. Democrat Brandon Scott will start his new job Tuesday at a historically tough time. The city has recorded more than 300 homicides for the sixth year in a row. And its population, businesses and tax revenues haven’t been spared by the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the 36-year-old Scott must find a way to balance the pandemic’s effects and his campaign promises of reducing crime, investing in schools, streamlining City Hall and creating opportunities for young people.

