Biden’s health team offers glimpse of his COVID-19 strategy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The health care team assembled by President-elect Joe Biden points to stronger federal management of the nation’s COVID-19 response, a leading role for science and an emphasis on fair and equitable distribution of vaccines and treatments. With Monday’s announcement of his health secretary and a half dozen other key officials Biden is aiming to leave behind the personal dramas that erupted under President Donald Trump and return the federal response to a more methodical approach focused on achieving results by applying scientific knowledge in a transparent and disciplined manner. But Biden doesn’t yet have a tested team — just players drafted for key positions.