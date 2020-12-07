California returns to COVID-19 lockdown

(NBC News) - Most of california is re-entering lockdown as the state struggles to get the growing COVID-19 pandemic under control.

California counted 34,699 Covid-19 cases Sunday, breaking the record it set Wednesday of 28,000 cases.

ICU capacity is below 15 percent in many parts of the state.

A new stay-at-home order issued by Governor Gavin Newsom will last for three week.

Thirty-three million Californians are under the order. They have been told to stop gathering. There will be no more in-person dining and retail will be reduced.

Not everyone is willing to cooperate. The sheriffs in Orange and Riverside counties are refusing to enforce the order.

