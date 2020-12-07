Catholic bishops: Getting the COVID-19 vaccine will be morally permissible

SIOUX CITY (KITV) -- Catholic bishops, across the country, said getting vaccinated for COVID-19 will be morally permissible.

Leaders with the Diocese of Sioux City said there were concerns about some vaccines being made by what they would consider unethical means, specifically using cell lines from fetal tissue of an aborted baby. But they said bishops around the country are saying-- for the sake of promoting the common good, and for promoting everyone's health-- it will be allowed.

Father Shane Deman said he's seen this concern within the community. He said in our community when the vaccines start rolling out to the public, there won't be a large variety.

"I don't think, at least in the initial stages we'll be able to walk into a clinic and demand certain vaccines for ourselves. That might be available in time. But for the sake of the common good, knowing that these are going to be protecting a lot of lives in our midst, it is okay to receive the vaccine your doctor can provide you," said Father. Deman.

Father Deman added that the church has highlighted consistently encourage pharmaceutical companies to make vaccines and medicines in ways that aren't going to be ethically compromised.