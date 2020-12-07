Christopher Nolan calls Warner’s streaming plan ‘a mess’

Christopher Nolan, one of Warner Bros.’ most important filmmakers, has come out strongly against the company’s decision to send all of its films to HBO Max in 2021. The “Tenet” filmmaker tells The Associated Press Monday that it’s not a good business decision and criticized how the company handled it. The company announced last week that its 2021 film slate, including the new “Matrix” movie, “Dune” and “In the Heights” would debut on its streaming service and in theaters simultaneously in the U.S. That rattled Hollywood and resulting in doomsday predictions about the future of movie theaters. The studio declined comment.